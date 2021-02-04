Domingo Garcia Ponce of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, February 2,
2021 at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 68. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Antonia Garcia and the
late Emilio Ponce. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, landscaping and
gardening. He was also an animal lover.
He is survived by brothers, Jorge L. Ponce of Puerto Rico and Orlando Ponce
of NY; sisters, Celestina Ponce of Puerto Rico and Maria C. Ponce of NY and
cousins, Bernabe and Noemi Torres of McMinnville.
