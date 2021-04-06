Dimple V Clifton of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at
the Manchester Health & Rehab Center at the age of 90. Graveside Services
are scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 12 PM at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens.
A native of Dickson, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Hettie
Knight Hughey. She married her beloved husband, Leslie Wilson Clifton in
December of 1946 and relocated to Tullahoma in February of 1947. She was a
member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ. Mrs. Clifton was a wonderful
wife, mother and grandmother and was a true homemaker. She was a great
cook and enjoyed sewing, quilting and other handwork projects. She loved
helping people.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by
brothers, Roy Faxon and Athell Verdell and sister, Farris Elizabeth Maynor.
Mrs. Clifton is survived by daughters, Sue Muehlhauser and her husband,
Joel of Manchester and Rebecca Rayburn and her husband, Tim of Waukesha,
WI; sisters, Shirley Rector and her husband, Charlie of Dayton, TN and
Madge Smith and Glema Walker, both of Dayton, TN; grandchildren, Emmely
Duncan, Eric Muehlhauser and his wife, Jamie, Ashley Bennett and her
husband, Joshua and Andrew Rayburn and his wife, Lerryn and five great
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her
honor to the Adoration Hospice Foundation, 851 McArthur Drive, Ste. 81,
Manchester, TN 37355, 931-616-0337.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.