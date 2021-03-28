Diana Colvin Nelson of Bradyville passed this life on Thursday, March 25,
2021 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life
Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5 – 9 PM at the Kross
Roads American Restaurant, 53 Lakewood Drive, Beechgrove, TN.
A native of Lawton, OK, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Faye
Havins Colvin. She was an avid tournament pool player and a member of the
APA League. She was an outdoors woman and enjoyed fishing and camping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Robert Nelson. She is survived by sons, Ronald Roberson (Jennifer) of
Jacksonville, FL and Bryan Roberson of Denver, CO; daughter, Dyanna Miller
of Watertown, TN; brother, Carl Colvin (Dolly) of St. Petersburg, FL;
sister, Karen Jones (Jodey) of Stuart, FL and grandchildren, Ella and Haley
Roberson and Preston Miller.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.