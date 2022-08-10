Mr. Dennis Wade Buckner, age 74, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Buckner was born in Winchester, TN, to his late parents Benjamin Franklin Buckner and Opal Bonner Buckner. He was a supervisor at Carrier Corporation for many years. Mr. Buckner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand babies. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Buckner.
Mr. Buckner is survived by sons, Dennis Dewight (Angie) Buckner and Casey Buckner; daughters, Lynn Parker, Angela (Ronald) Vaughn, Monica (Kent) Nunley, Danielle (Gerrial) Parks; brother, Clarence (Angie) Buckner; sisters, Yvonne (Willard) Sartain and Shirley Perez; grandchildren, Johnny Carroll, Caitlin Parker, Bell Parker, Christopher Vaughn, Cursten Vaughn, Cyler Vaughn, Cassi Nunley, Jacob Nunley, Kayla Nunley, Emily Parks, Gerrial Parks Jr., Julie Parks, Heavenee Parks, Hannah Buckner, Heidi Buckner, Halle Buckner, Mason Buckner, Charley Buckner, Benjamin Buckner, Luke Buckner, Haley Buckner, Alex Buckner, and Layla Buckner; several great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Pelham, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to Central Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buckner family, centralfuneralhome.com