Mr. Dennis Robert Weaver, age 58 of Manchester, passed away on July 24,
2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A celebration
of life will be held at a later date.
Dennis was born on January 4, 1962, to the late Clearance and Betty Ruth
Chilton Weaver in Tullahoma, TN. He was a 1980’s Coffee County High School
graduate and he played football for the Red Raiders He was a system
Engineer for NAS, LLC, which is affiliated with AEDC. Dennis was a member
of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Manchester, the sports director
for WMSR, the sports broadcaster for all the Coffee County Sports games, a
softball coach for 18 years, and a true Vols fan with a large collection of
VHS tapes of past games. Dennis loved all kind of sports, gardening, and
woodworking. He even built his own log cabin.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Christine Weaver,
stepson, Michael Boley of Nashville, stepdaughter, Jessica Willey and her
husband, Ryan, and their son, Brooks, of Atascadero, CA, one brother, Terry
Weaver and Jimmie Loe, nephew Donavan Weaver and his wife, Anna, niece,
Amanda Miller and her husband, Joe, one great nephew and two great nieces,
and best friends, Coach Jeff Breeden and Rob Clutter.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver family.