Dennis Lee Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022
at his residence at the age of 66. Funeral Services are scheduled at 2 PM
on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon
until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Frank Lee and Martha Jean
Lola Chisam Lawson. He was a member of the First Assembly of God and was a
Martial Arts Instructor. He enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by wife, Andrea Lawson of Tullahoma; daughters, Carrie Pack
(Steven) of Lynchburg and Natalie Betina Wilson (Corey) of Bakersfield, CA;
son, Thomas Meyer Wilson (Maggie) of Bakersfield, CA; sisters, Shwanda
Ratliff (Gary) of Nashville, Penny Daniels of the state of Washington and
Joy Bates of Tulsa, OK and fourteen grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
in honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.