Mr. Dennis Garland Holmes, age 68 of Manchester, was born on November 26, 1953, to James and Dorothy Sliger Holmes, in Cleveland, TN. He was an electrician by trade and of the Presbyterian faith. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing and working on his farm. Dennis is preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Jennifer Mathieu, and his brother, Randy Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jerri Lynn Cox Holmes; parents, James and Dorothy Holmes; stepsons, James McPeters, and William Givens and his wife, Marissa; sister, Gail Neal; several extended family members and a host of friends.
A memorial visitation for Dennis will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home from 2 – 4 PM. Dennis passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family.