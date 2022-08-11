Dennis Franklin McNalley was born on November 2, 1945, in Manchester, TN, to the late John Franklin and Thelma Arnold McNalley. He was a car salesman for many years at Russell Barnett in Winchester, TN, and was known as a workaholic.
Dennis is survived by his children, Shannon McNalley of Manchester, and Terri McNalley of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Natalie, Jay, Nicole, Hunter, and Nina; one great grandchild, Eli; one brother, Clifton Gene McNalley and his wife, Eva; nieces, Tina McNalley, and Regina Gertsen and her husband, John and their children, Amanda, Harry, and Henry; nephew, Clifton McNalley, Jr.; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Dennis will be conducted on Saturday, August 13 at 3 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Dennis passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital after an extended illness.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the McNalley family.