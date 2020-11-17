Mr. Dennie M. Horsley was born on February 17, 1938, to the late Samuel and
Ruth LeGrand Horsley in Garfield, KY. After his high school graduation, he
served his country in the United States Air Force and he was of the
Presbyterian faith. Dennie married Phyllis Ann Jaynes on October 3, 1964
in Alexandria, Virginia. Dennie was a hard-working husband and father,
working his way up the ladder at a regional heat and air wholesale company
managing their office in Bowling Green, Kentucky before retirement. To
relax he enjoyed fishing with his family. They could be found at the lake
most weekends when his kids were still living at home. He was also a very
good gardener and had a green thumb, planting many flowers and shrubs for
his wife. After retirement, he and his wife, Phyllis, moved from Bowling
Green, KY to Manchester, TN and became very active in the Tullahoma Kennel
Club. Dennie and Phyllis showed their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels at
dog shows all over the U.S. where they received multiple Champions and one
Grand Champion. Dennie could talk to anyone and he especially enjoyed
making many friends throughout the world through the internet. He was a
life-long Ford man, working briefly at a local Ford dealership, and would
have been happy to know his last ride to the hospital was in a Ford
Ambulance.
In addition to his parents, Dennie is preceded in death by his brother,
Samuel Horsley, and his sister, Jane Horsley. He is survived by his loving
wife of 56 years, Phyllis Ann Jaynes Horsley; son, Michael Kevin Horsley
and his wife, Teri, of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Kimberly Ann Miller and her
husband, Mark, of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Helena and Samuel Horsley, and
Jarod and Lauren Miller; sister-in-law, Beverly Horsley; several nieces,
nephews, and a host of friends.
Dennie passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 9, 2020, at
the age of 82 years, 8 months, and 22 days. Dennie will be remembered as a
loving husband, father, and grandfather; who was a kind, gentle, sweet man,
with a great sense of humor.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Horsley family.