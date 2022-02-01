Denise Marie Cata, beloved Mother, Nannie, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31 st , 2022 at her home at the age of 66. Denise was born in Concord, Massachusetts to the late Jon and Phyllis Cummings Maxwell. She graduated from Spotsylvania High School in Virginia and then went on to attend and graduate from Brunswick Junior College and then St. Joseph’s College. She previously had worked as an RN at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida and then worked at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Conley Newton; one grandson, Kevin Wade Pursley; and one sister, Jenni Litten. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Newton; step-daughter, Shelley Bryan; two sisters, Pat Maxwell and Amy Rice; grandchildren, Luke Bryan, Matthew (Chelsea) Newton, Isabel Newton, and John Newton; and great-grandchildren, Carver and Coleman Newton. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 7 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.