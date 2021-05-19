Delia Idona Walker, of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, May 18,
2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 87. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Ragsdale Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
Mrs. Walker, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late
Norvell Grant and Julie Richardson Burks. She enjoyed being at home
listening to her radio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bobbie
Walker and brothers, Roosevelt and Manuel Burks.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her son, Jason Walker (Tara) of Manchester;
sister, Bobbie Thomas (Johnny) of Manchester; granddaughters, Angelina and
Allison Walker and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.