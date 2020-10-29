Dee Anna Sue Wilbourne
May 15, 1962 ~ October 27, 2020 (age 58)
Obituary
Funeral services for Dee Anna Sue Wilbourne, age 58 of Hazel Green, will be conducted Saturday, 2PM at Hazel Green Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Parks officiating. Mrs. Wilbourne passed away Tuesday at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. She loved animals, gardening, bird watching. She was a hard worker, loved her job, her co-workers and met no strangers.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Wilbourne; two daughters, Jennifer Burroughs and Dana Hillard; two sons, Cody Wilbourne and Greg Bates; one sister, Sherry Wainwright; one brother, Thomas Morton, four grandchildren, Christopher, Wayne, Samara and Raiden; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as a host of loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM at Hazel Green Funeral Home.
Hazel Green Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
