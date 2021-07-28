Debra Levierge of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, June 27, 2021 at
her residence at the age of 69. Memorial services will be held in
California at a later date.
Debra a native of Los Angeles, was the daughter of the late Stella Gochicoa
and Avelino Gochicoa of Huntington Beach, CA. Debra loved her family and
her pets and enjoyed attending church. She was an avid reader and loved
going shopping.
In addition to her father, Avelino Gochicoa, Mrs. Levierge is survived by
her husband, Edward Levierge of Manchester; daughters, Barbara Blanchard,
Winder, GA and Stephanie Blanchard of La Harba, CA; cousin, Carol Delaree
(Robert) of Monteray Park, CA; grandchildren, Loren Cline (Wilbert Castro)
of Anaheim, CA and Samantha Cline of La Habra, CA and great grandchildren,
Andrew and Ava Castro.
