Graveside services for Debra Kay Damron, age 70 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Thursday, February 10 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Debra passed away on Sunday, February 6 at her home.
Debra was born on January 31, 1952, in Manchester, to the late David
Clifton and Mary Elizabeth Vaughn Shelton. She worked for Carrier, Inc. in
Morrison, and she was of the Baptist faith. Debra enjoyed riding
motorcycles and being outdoors.
In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her husband,
Jeffery Ronald Damron, and sister, Dewanna Charlene Shelton. She is
survived by her daughter, Sonia Todd (Tony); grandchildren, Cody Gann
(Jessica), Jeremiah Johnson, and Shaylyun Todd; great grandchildren,
Dillion Gann, and James Gann IV; sisters, Treva Swift (Lewis), and Lisa
Shelton (Keith); several extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Damron family.