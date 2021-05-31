Debra K. Richards

Debra K. Richards of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 62. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends prior to service from 12 – 2 PM.

Debbie, was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Sanders and Peggy Davis Crick. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always put her family first, making sure they were always taken care of. She was a snazzy dresser and loved to talk. She enjoyed cooking big dinners for her family and being outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-father, Willard Glen “Junior” Crick  brothers, Ricky Sanders, Steve Sanders, Joe Sanders.

Mrs. Richards is survived by her devoted husband, Doug Richards; daughters, Kaylee Anderson Jordan (David) and Chasity Anderson Hindman (Todd); stepdaughter, Jamie Flora; grandchildren, Luke Hindman, Tristan Hindman, Tyler Hindman, Kayla McCart Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Lee Hindman, Wendy Petty, Stacy Patton, Kelly Jordan, Olivia Warric, Chloe Flora, Jonathan Flora, Caleb Pryor.

