Debra K. Richards of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 62. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to service from 12 – 2 PM.
Debbie, was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Sanders and Peggy Davis Crick. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always put her family first, making sure they were always taken care of. She was a snazzy dresser and loved to talk. She enjoyed cooking big dinners for her family and being outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-father, Willard Glen “Junior” Crick brothers, Ricky Sanders, Steve Sanders, Joe Sanders.
Mrs. Richards is survived by her devoted husband, Doug Richards; daughters, Kaylee Anderson Jordan (David) and Chasity Anderson Hindman (Todd); stepdaughter, Jamie Flora; grandchildren, Luke Hindman, Tristan Hindman, Tyler Hindman, Kayla McCart Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Lee Hindman, Wendy Petty, Stacy Patton, Kelly Jordan, Olivia Warric, Chloe Flora, Jonathan Flora, Caleb Pryor.
