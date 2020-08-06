Debra Jean Ridiner of Flintville, passed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 67. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at Moore Cemetery in Flintville.
Mrs. Ridiner was born in Peoria, IL to the late Jasper Hearlston and Ava Vickery Hearlston. She enjoyed sewing and working on her needlework.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Ridiner; sons, Christopher (Renee) Corbin and Stevie Corbin; brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Hearlston and Larry (Connie) Hearlston; sisters, Janet (Gary) Adams and Darlene (Rob) Abel; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
