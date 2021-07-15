Mrs. Debra Diane Pearson Hill, age 67, of Hillsboro, TN passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton after a long illness. Debra was born February 3, 1954 in Manchester, TN to the late Robert Rye Pearson (the first Deputy Sheriff in Manchester) and the late Lorene Johnson Pearson. Diane was a member of the Young Democrats and was a member of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ in Hillsboro. She was known as a great mother, friend and aunt. Her children know her as the smartest woman they have ever known with a great sense of humor. She loved books, watching Dark Shadows and Tom Jones on TV and loved any type of music. Diane will always be remembered as a kind, understanding lady that was very fond of animals and had a special fondness to frogs and dragonflies. Her family will truly miss her loving, good ways. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Aaron Ray Hill. Mr. & Mrs. Hill met at Diane’s father’s gas station in Hillsboro and were married on July 8, 1973 in Pelham, TN by Pastor Gary Gressmire. She is survived by two children, Adam Ray Hill and Jane Hill both of Hillsboro; sister, Donna Pearson Russ; nephew, Robert Pearson Russ; longtime friend since childhood, Anita Sanders Baker who has been a true sister and aunt to Diane’s family. Graveside services will be held at Prairie Plains Cemetery in Hillsboro with Bro. Billy Robison officiating on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Funeral Home to help the family cover funeral costs.
