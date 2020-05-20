Deborah Sue Burton, of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 71. Deborah was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Fannie Mitchell Gatto. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and went on to work as a Registered Nurse at the University of Utah Hospital from which she retired. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia Couch. She is survived by her son, Aaron Winzinek (Deanna); one brother, Phil Gatto (Glenda); one sister, Julie Gatto Smahaj; and four grandchildren, Koyven, Kaylee, Cameron and Nolan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:00pm with Bro. Pat Allison officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Deborahâ€™s memory be made to either the Shepherdâ€™s House Tullahoma, P.O. Box 2611, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.