Deborah Lynn Marshall, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 67. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Ms. Marshall, a native of Lincoln County, was born to the late Onus and Darrine Roper. She was very active in her community, serving as a member of the IAMAW Union, The Order of the Eastern Star, as well as being a member at Fayetteville First Baptist Church. She was an employee of Amana Goodman Daikin for 47 years and was an Avon lady in the community for 40+ years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandmother, Linnie McCowan; son, Timothy Marshall; brother, Joe W. Roper.
She is survived by daughter, Tammy Tipton (Jamie) of Fayetteville; brother, David O. Roper of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Amber Joseph (Andy) of Fayetteville, Dalton Hillis of Fayetteville, Megan Thompson (Bennie) of Huntsville; great grandchildren, Timothy Brown and Eli Joseph of Fayetteville, Izzabella Thompson and Amelia Thompson of Huntsville.
