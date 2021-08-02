Deborah June Whitaker, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 59. A Celebration of Life will be held at Legends in Pulaski on Saturday, August 7, at 4PM.
Deborah was born in Fort Benning, GA to Charles Pearson and the late Jeanette Hill Pearson. She enjoyed hobbies such as painting, reading, and she especially loved vacationing in Destin, FL.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Edward Whitaker.
Along with her father, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jackie Whitaker; daughter, Jacklyn Whitaker; brother, Charles Pearson; beloved family dog, Piper.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com