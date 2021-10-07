Deborah Jo Setters Norris age 68, of Manchester passed this life Sunday,
October 3, 2021 at Extended Family Care Center. No Services are scheduled
at this time.
Deborah a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late James Morgan
Setters Jr. and Evelyn Brazil Setters. She had a larger-than-life
personality. She enjoyed playing the lottery, watching Days of Our Lives
and enjoying her favorite meal which was Krystal’s with a chocolate shake.
Deborah also enjoyed music, art and writing letters to her friends and
family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred
Norris.
Deborah is survived by her brother, James “Jack” Setters; sisters, Janice
Sproles, Mary Alice Setters and Toni Lynn Setters; aunt, Mary Cornelia
Brazil, caseworker and friend, Vanessa Holston and a host of cousins.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.