Deborah Jean Carrick “Debbie” Viviers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, August 29 th , 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 59. Debbie was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Lester Carrick and Donna Peterman Carrick who survives. She was a graduate of MTSU and was the founder, owner, and tournament director of United Southern Girls Fastpitch. In addition to her father, Debbie was preceded in death by one sister, Bobbie Grenier. She is survived by her mother, Donna Carrick; two daughters, Leslie and Haley Carrick; her nieces and nephews whom she loved, and raised as her own, Matthew, Samantha, Meghan, and Abigail Grenier; two sisters, Lisa (James) Rainey, and Luann (Tami) Carrick; and one brother, Rick (Shane) Carrick. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2 nd , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3 rd , 2021 at 11:00am with Kraig Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.