Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Jane Frame, age 70 years, 1 month, and 8
days, of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1 PM
in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Colwell and Bro.
Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Blanton’s Chapel
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 11 AM until time of
service on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Frame passed away on Tuesday,
January 12, 2021 at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga.
Mrs. Deborah was born on December 4, 1950, in Manchester to the late Hugh
and Louise Thurman Sherrill. She was a member of the Antioch Church of
Christ. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved
grandson, Lane Allen Frame. Mrs. Deborah is survived by her husband of 51
years, Jewell Daniel Frame, Sr.; children, Shonda Reedy, Rhonda Grogan,
Fhonda Hatmaker and her husband, Randy, Jewell Frame, Jr. and his wife Joy,
Madonna Weir, Steve Frame and Misty, and Troy Frame; grandchildren, Chris,
Miranda, Matthew, Trevor, Dillon, Dakota, Montana, Shawn, Stephanie, Jewell
III, Hunter, Mandy, Heather, Chelse, Courtney, Caitlyn, Trey, Emily, Cody,
Aden, Dylan, Chey, Avery, Brycen, Mary, Ally, Troy, Peyton, Trinity, and
Emerson; 21 great grandchildren and two on the way; three brothers, nine
sisters; several nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frame family.