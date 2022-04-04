Funeral services for Debbie Trevino, age 63 of Christiana, TN, will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Gilley Hill cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Ms. Debbie passed away on Sunday at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital after an extended illness.
Debbie was born on January 25, 1959, in Port Arthur, TX, to the late Leo and Doris Baker McBride. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Debbie is preceded in death by her brother, Bubba McBride. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Albert Trevino, Jr.; children, Kevin Trevino (Angela), Aimee Trevino, and Crystal Allen (Kenny); grandchildren, Lexi Reissner (Jacob), Kloey Allen, Isaac Trevino, Colby Allen, Ava Trevino, and Ethan Trevino; great grandchild, Finley Reissner; brother, Paul McBride; sister, Tammy McCrory (Johnny); her sweet companion, “Peanut”; several extended family members and a host of friends.
