Debbie S. Davidson, age 62, of Tullahoma passed this life Friday, October
1, 2021. Debbie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her
grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 6th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in
the chapel with Brother Bobby McBee officiating. Interment will follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Kenny Davidson; sons, Nicholas Davidson
(Ashley) and Joseph Davidson; grandchildren, Alyssa Davidson, Peyton
Davidson, Olivia Davidson, Sophia Davidson and Tristan Kimes; mother,
Dorothy Williams; brother, Keith Williams; and sister Teresa Kimbrell.
