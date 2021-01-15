Debbie J. Brown of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021
at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 61. Services are scheduled on
Monday, January 18, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM
till the service time.
A native of Harvey, IL, Mrs. Brown enjoyed spending time with her family
reminiscing and going for rides. She was a very generous person and would
help anyone. She also enjoyed getting on “Facebook”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert
Brown and son, James Allen Raines.
She is survived by son, William Raines (fiancé, Shandi Bumpus) of
Tullahoma; special friend, Eddie Brown of Tullahoma; grandchild, Sadie
Raines and great grandchildren, Gemini and Jordan Raines.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.