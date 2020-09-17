Debbie D Ferrell passed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age
of 56. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 at
4 PM at Maplewood Cemetery.
Debbie, the daughter of the late Dickey and Gail Fultz Moore was born in
California on June 4, 1964. She enjoyed doing crafts, fishing, riding
go-carts and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donny
Ferrell.
She is survived by son, Donny Ferrell Jr of Tullahoma; daughter, Jessica
Ferrell of Estill Springs; sister, Sharon West of Tullahoma; six
grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.