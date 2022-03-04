Debbie Amos of Tullahoma, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3,
2022 surrounded by her family that she adored. Funeral services are
scheduled for Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
Debbie was born on January 31, 1952, to the late Albert Norris and Ruth
Posey Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her brothers, Joey Campbell and Alan “Ace” Campbell; sister, Cassie
Campbell and one grandson.
Debbie enjoyed gardening and working outside as well as socializing with
her friends and going out to the lake. She was very fashionable and loved
accessories such as hats and jewelry. She enjoyed going to Atlanta and
shopping at the “market”.
Debbie poured her heart and soul into her family and friends. She never met
a stranger and made everyone she encountered feel special and important.
Those who knew her were touched by her kindness and humor. Her pleasant
personality was contagious, and she knew how to find humor in all of life’s
mundane circumstances. She was truly one of a kind and to be loved by her
was to be truly blessed. She will be deeply missed by all she left behind.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight Amos; her children, Justin Allen
(Courtney), Jennifer Holt (Andrew), Angie Baker (Jason), and Ambre Holloway
(Shane); sisters, Donna Kelly and Tracy Miller and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Blue Monarch, P O Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
