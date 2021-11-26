Mr. Dean Woodward, age 54, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his residence. Mr.
Woodward was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Arthur Levon
Woodward and mother Nydda Jean Clements Martinez who survives him. He was a
native of Summitville and worked maintenance with Niederhauser, Mayfield
Rehab and also worked in carpentry with Bennett construction for 16 years.
Mr. Woodward enjoyed building things and being outdoors. He was also a fan
of the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Woodward was always willing
to help anyone in need, especially if it dealt with carpentry or
maintenance. He was also big into learning how to fix things – if he had
instructions, he could fix anything. Mr. Woodward loved his kids and nieces
and nephews and was the “fun goofy uncle.” He was preceded in death by
grandmother and grandfather Woodward, grandmother and grandfather Clements,
and brother, Danny Lee Gibsons. Mr. Woodward is survived by his wife, Buffy
Woodward; children, Alicia Nicole Woodward and Skyler Chase Woodward;
brothers-in-law, Cody McFarland, T.J. McFarland; sister-in-law, Marisa
(David) Gann; grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with
the family will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 10:00am until
11:00am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 11:00am from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Jim Waters officiating. Burial will follow in
Summitville Cemetery in Summitville, TN. Central Funera
