Dean R. Dion of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019
at his residence at the age of 60. No services are scheduled.
A native of Haverhill, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late John
Raymond and Nancy Ellen White Dion. He and his wife, Cynthia relocated to
Tennessee last year to retire and be near family. He enjoyed fishing and
working in his yard. He also was a great cook and his favorite dish to
make was Chicken Cacciatore. He also loved helping people.
Mr. Dion is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dion of Tullahoma; sons, Zack
Dion of IL, Andrew James George and his wife, Lucy of IL and Scott Leggio
and his wife, Amy of Shelbyville; daughters, Natalie Dion of CA; brother,
Daryl Dion and his wife, Lisa of Warner , NH; sisters, Donna Marshall and
her husband, Peter and Darla Rugar, both of Northfield, VT and seven
grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS