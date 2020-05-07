David Wayne Powers of Tullahoma, TN. passed this life on Wednesday, May 6,
2020 at his residence at the age of 58. Memorial Services will be announced
at a later time.
Mr. Powers, a native of Michigan, was the son of the late Virgil Vance and
Shirley Lawton Powers. He loved being outside working in his yard and
garden. He enjoyed “Tinkering” and working on cars. He also enjoyed
fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Powers of Tullahoma; sons, Jason McCarty
(Valerie) of Pulaski, Michael Powers, Bradley Fletcher, Jeffery Paul and
Michael Fletcher, all of Tullahoma; brothers, Tony, Russel and Brian
Powers, all of Michigan; sisters, Kimberly
Sikes, Michelle Scarphone (Ricky), June Mishler (Pete), Amy Powers and Lila
Canfiald (Bill), all of Michigan; eleven grandchildren and two great
grandchildren.
