David Vaughn also known as “Country” and “Brewster” of Tullahoma passed
this life on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the age of 73. Funeral services are
scheduled for Sunday, May 23rd at 2 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Manchester City Cemetery. The family will welcome
friends from 12:00 pm until the service time.
Mr. Vaughn was born in Crawford, Tennessee to the late Benny and Gladys
Vaughn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son,
Kevin Vaughn; his step-daughter, Heather Jones and sisters, Nancy
Catchings, Lorell Reeves, Nannie Whitaker and Susie Nelson.
He loved collecting cars, restoring cars and working.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Vaughn of Tullahoma; sons, Randy Vaughn
(Carla) of Tullahoma and Brian Vaughn (Toni) of Wartrace; daughters, Ronda
Reagan of Chattanooga, Shannon Farless (Wayne) of Manchester, Kimberly
Baker (Michael) of Shelbyville and Misty Jeffery (Tommy) of Tullahoma;
Step-son Brent Hattabaugh of Kentucky; brother, Benny Vaughn of Tullahoma;
twenty-six grandchildren and seven and two on the way great-grandchildren.
