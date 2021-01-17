David Sloan Hall of Houston, AL passed this life on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Wrights Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the time of service.
Mr. Hall, was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Arlene Rhodes Hall and the late Robert Sloan Hall. He attended Doctrinal Bible Church in Huntsville, AL, where he was a member. He loved karaoke, boating, four wheeling, and was an avid TN Vols football fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Ryan Hall (Audry) of Huntsville; daughter, Jessica Isbell of New Hope; brothers, Steven Hall and Robert Hall of Jacksonville; sister, Denise Hall of Huntsville; niece, Randa Philyaw (Jason) of Taft; and five grandchildren.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
