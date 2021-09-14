David N Echols of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, September 12, 2021
at the age of 50. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM, Thursday,
September 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Ridgeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September
16, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 11 AM until the funeral time.
A native of Duluth, GA, he was the son of the late Ralph Nelson Echols and
Judy Goodwin Echols, who survives. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was
an avid NASCAR and Pittsburg Steelers fan.
In addition to his mother, Judy Echols of Tullahoma, he is survived by
wife, Sheila Echols of Tullahoma; sons, Keith Nelson Echols and Bradley
Ryan Echols, both of Tullahoma; sister, Kelly Denise Echols of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Keith Nelson Echols Jr, Harmony Rayne Echols and Leighton
Kaine Brown and sister-in-law, Niki Marie Brown of Tullahoma.
