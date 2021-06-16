David Morgan Frazier of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, June 16,
2021 at his residence at the age of 67. Memorial services are to be held at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 noon. Family
will receive family and friends from 11 am until service time.
Mr. Frazier, a native of Tullahoma, Is the son of Jessie and Sylvia
Frazier. Mr. Frazier loved to bass fish, watch nascar and old television
shows.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Frazier; son, David Dewayne Frazier
(Lori); daughters, Sonia Carlton (Tony), Christie Cathey (Jason);
step-daughter, Jeana Whaley (John), brothers, Ricky Frazier, Donnie Frazier
(Shannon); eleven grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.