David Milburn Cahill died Saturday, November 28th at the age of 69. He grew
up in West Milford, New Jersey with his parents Walter and Gertrude Cahill.
He went to college at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and
graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor’s in Aerospace Engineering. He was
married to Carolyn Ann Ramagli post-graduation. He moved to Tullahoma and
started work at AEDC Wind Tunnel Facility. He later received a Master’s
degree from The University of Tennessee Space Institute, also in Aerospace
Engineering. During his career at AEDC he became a world-class engineer in
the field of measuring uncertainty. He enjoyed tennis, softball, golf and
traveling. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and Christian.
He was predeceased by his parents and was succeeded by his brother, Jack,
wife, Carolyn, son, Sean, daughter, Michelle, grandson, Connor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Christian Church
in Tullahoma. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of the
arrangements.