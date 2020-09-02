Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. David Michael Alford, age 63, of Beechgrove,
TN, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Beechgrove, TN.
Mr. Alford was born in McMinnville, TN, to his late parents, Jesse Lee
Alford and Nina Ruth Hockett Alford. He was a truck driver for J&M Supply
for 23 years. Mr. Alford loved the outdoors, riding his four wheeler, and
hanging out with his friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded
in death by a brother, Ronald Alford Sr., and his late wife, Ann Williams.
Mr. Alford is survived by a son, Davy (Terri) Alford; daughters, Jennifer
Alford and Angela Alford; brother, Danny (Kathy) Alford; sister, Jessie
Alford; grandchildren, Brooklyn Steverson and Gabino Medrano; great
grandchildren, Xhavier, Dieson, and Malachi Medrano.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00am
until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will
be conducted on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with family and friends officiating. Burial will
follow in Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Hoodoo, TN.