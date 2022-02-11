Mr. David M. Jones, age 77, passed away on Monday,
Feb 7, 2022, in Bedford County TN after a short illness with Covid
pneumonia. Mr. Jones and his wife Donna Marie Spillers Livingston Jones
lived in The Villages, FL for 19 years and were in the process of moving
back to live in Manchester full time. He served in the US Coast Guard and
retired from the US Air Force as a MSgt after 23 years service. Mr. Jones
served in several career fields, including pharmacy, mental health clinics,
and retired in civil engineering in 1991 at Offutt AFB NE. During his
military career he served in many locations, including Coast Guard: at Key
West FL, Cape May NJ; in the Air Force: at Keesler AFB MS, Udorn Thailand
during the Viet Nam War, Moody AFB GA, Ramstein AB Germany, Weatherdfirld
AB England, Offutt AFB NE. He had many temporary assignments at Morocco US
Embassy, Sicily, Panama, Spain, and others. Mr Jones enjoyed woodworking,
nautical ropework, and especially Bible study. He was a strong Christian
believer and let everyone know he was “Heaven bound.” He was the son of the
late Henry Madison Jones and Mary Belle Dix of Savannah, Georgia, and is
survived by his wife Marie of 43 years, step-son Ronald V. Livingston (Ella
Rigney), granddaughter Kiera Livingston of Manchester; sister Gail Powers
of Ft Worth TX; brother Mack Dana Jones, Sr., of Pensacola FL; four
nephews, and two nieces; great nephews, nieces, and cousins. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Les Feldick
Ministries, 30706 W. Lona Valley Rd., Kinta OK 74552 or to the Berean Bible
Society. There will be a graveside service at Welker Cemetery on Maple
Springs Rd (New Union area), Manchester TN on Friday, Feb 11 at 2:00 p.m.
Central Funeral Home, Manchester TN is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
