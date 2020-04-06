Mr. David Lee Murphy, age 80, of Manchester, TN passed from this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
David was born in Fairmont, WV on September 3, 1939, the son of the late Mary Keefover. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and worked for AEDC for over 35 years. David loved rebuilding old cars, going golfing, and taking his son fishing. He was a member of the JC’s and he coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his mother, David is also preceded in death by one son, David W. Murphy; one brother, Paul Edward Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife for 60 years, Bonna Murphy; daughter, Susan Murphy; daughter-in-law, Diane Murphy; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Murphy, Samantha Fichten (Christopher), and Kyle Murphy.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murphy family.