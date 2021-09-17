David L. Winton of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, September 15,
2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Hospital at the age of 58. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Winton a native of Tullahoma was the son of the late Yancie C. and
Joyce Marie Carter Winton. He always enjoyed Fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane
Beth Steele.
Mr. Winton is survived by his brothers, Danny Winton of Tucson, Arizona and
Donald Winton of Tullahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.