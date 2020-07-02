David L. Ehemann of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at
Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 68. The family will receive friends
on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 6 PM – 7 PM.
David, a native of Pittsburg, TX was the son of the late, Harold
Christopher and Billie Sue Tittle Ehemann. He was a 1970 graduate of
Tullahoma High School and enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.
He is survived by son, James Christopher Johnston of Tullahoma and
brothers, Donald Mark Ehemann of Manchester and Stanley Christopher Ehemann
of Alexandria, VA.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.