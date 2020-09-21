Graveside services for Mr. David Joseph Smith, age 39, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Monday. September 21, 2020. Mr. Smith passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
David was born in Warren County on November 29, 1980, the son of Ricky Smith and Tammy Webb. He attended Warren County High School and was a heavy equipment operator. David enjoyed cooking, golfing at Smithview with his friends, bonfires during the fall, and UT football season. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.
David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ewell and Patsy Smith; maternal grandparents, Bill and Judy Snipes; uncles, Johnny Smith and Eugene Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Tisha Smith; parents, Ricky Smith and Tammy Webb; children, Alarik Smith, Damaris “Dru” Kaegi, and Tristan Malone; grandchildren, Tuesday Kaegi; sister, Rebekah Mingle; brother, Jonathon Smith; sister-in-law, Kimberly Bouldin; nieces, Dixie Rich and Laura Rhea; nephew, James Mingle; several cousins and many friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family.
