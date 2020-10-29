David J. Shearer of Taft passed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 80. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1PM at Kirkland Cemetery.
Mr. Shearer was born in Kewanee, Illinois to the late Clifford Shearer and Betty Seifert Shearer. He was a United States Army Veteran and a graduate of the University of Phoenix. He found a deep interest in computers and went on to teach Computer Science at Blackhawk University in Illinois. Mr. Shearer also enjoyed his weekly hikes, playing ping pong, and reading.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Shearer of Taft; sons, Russell Shearer (Tina) of Peoria, IL and Christopher Stevens (Lesia) of Taft; daughter, Dawn Tibbals (Tim) of Knoxville; sisters, Dorothy Merriman and Karen Arnold; as well as seven grandchildren.
