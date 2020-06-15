David George Stocky Jr. , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 29th, 2020 at his home at the age of 75. George was born in Tampa, Florida to the late David G. Stocky Sr. and Claire Warfield Stocky and served his country in the United States Air Force During the Vietnam Era. George went on to work as a Plumber with Drain Masters and was a member of Life Change Church in Tullahoma. He loved to travel in his RV and was a member of both the Highland Rim Traveler’s RV Club and the Tennessee Sunshine Travelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Stocky; and one sister, Eleanor Harnage. George is survived by his son, Dwaine Stocky (Gail); one daughter, Lesli Strickland (Daniel); one brother, Martin Stocky; and sister, Cheryl Martin (Gary); ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Life Change Church in Tullahoma from 1:00-3:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Christian Watts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718 or Life Change Church, 414 Wilson Avenue, Suite 121, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David George Stocky Jr.
