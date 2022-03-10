David G. Harmon of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, March 10, 2022
at his residence at the age of 82. Graveside services are scheduled for
Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Coffee County, he was a member of East Main St. Church of
Christ in Manchester. He served in the U S Army and was a Firefighter for
the city of Manchester and later for AEDC. He was also a Shriner, a 26-year
member of the American Legion and a past Manchester city alderman. He
enjoyed traveling and visiting with people as well as riding and working on
motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susie A.
Harmon. He is survived by daughter, Kristy Roberts (Bryan) of Panama City,
FL; brothers, William Harmon (Donna) of Manchester and James Harmon (Pat)
of Tullahoma; granddaughter, Lana Whale (Jack) of Lewisburg and great
grandchild, Piper Whaley.
