David Dean Atteberry, age 77, of Manchester went to be with his heavenly
father Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1944 in Fairfield,
Illinois to the late Leonard and Hattie (Sneed) Atteberry. In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Dallas Lewis; and
brothers, Carrol and Robert Atteberry. The family will receive friends from
5-8 p.m. Friday, January 14th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral
service will be held at a later date in Mattoon, Illinois. David will be
interred in Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. David was a member
and usher of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. He had a passion for riding
his Goldwing with his wife and was a member of the Tullahoma motorcycle
group. David is survived by his wife, Joyce Atteberry; sons, Matt Atteberry
(Dawn) and Bruce Atteberry; daughters, Dianne Moore (Tony), Debbie Beeson
(Vince), Carla Forster (Mike) and Kelly Lewis; brother, Keith Atteberry
(Pam); sisters, Dianne Dickey (Joe) and Kathy Heath (Mike); eleven
grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren
David Dean Atteberry
David Dean Atteberry, age 77, of Manchester went to be with his heavenly