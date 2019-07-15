David D Gulley of Belvidere, passed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 49 years. Memorial services will be held at a
later date.
David, a native of Florida was the son of Sandi Sutter of Houston, Texas. He
was born deaf and blind but completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting
from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (RIT) in Rochester, NY.
He worked for many years in Kansas City for the Federal Post Office in the
Federal Building.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by step-father, Phil Dugger of
Belvidere and sister, Jamie Metcalf and her husband, Shawn of Belvidere.
