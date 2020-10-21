A celebration of life for Mr. David Cunningham, age 61, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Mr. Cunningham passed from this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
David was born in Harvey, IL on June 7, 1959, the son of the late Landy and Dorothy Cunningham. He was a maintenance worker for URMC for many years. David loved going fishing and riding Harley’s. His grandchildren and family were the most important things to him. David was extremely caring and would do anything for anyone. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, David is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucretia Cunningham; one grandson, Dallas Pinegar; one brother, Fred Cunningham. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Bowen; one son, Daymon Diehl; one sister, Patsy Phillips; seven grandchildren, Payton Presley, Jeremiah Pinegar, Lydia Pinegar, Xavier Diehl, Miah Diehl, Jensen Diehl, and Dallas Bowen; one niece, Stacy Phillips; two nephews, Lance Phillips and Mike Phillips; four great-nephews, Johnathan Phillips, Jeremy Cowger, Zayhne Phillips, and Asher Phillips; four great-nieces, Amber Phillips, Hannah Phillips, Faith Phillips, and Emma Cowger.
