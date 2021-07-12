Mr. David Allen Myers, age 76, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Myers was born in Grundy County, TN, to his late parents Edgar Myers
and Nell Ruth Oliver Myers. He worked at the Grundy County Convenience
Center for part of his life. Mr. Myers is survived by several loving family
members.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Paynes Cove Methodist Church, 3514 Paynes Cove Rd., Pelham,
TN 37366. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following
visitation at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Paynes Cove Cemetery in Pelham,
TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com