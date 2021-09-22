David A. Bruschi of Manchester, TN passed this life on Monday, September
20, 2021, at his residence at the age of 86. No services are scheduled at
this time.
Mr. Bruschi, a native of Raritan, NJ, was the son of the late Silvio and
Mary Febo Bruschi. He enjoyed playing tennis and riding motorcycles when he
was younger. He was member of SASS (Cowboy Action Shooting Society) and
Wartrace Regulators of Normandy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew
Bruschi and granddaughter, Elizabeth Bruschi.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Bruschi of Manchester; son, Kevin
Bruschi of Roundup, Montana; daughter, Arlene Brown (Ray) of Loxahatchee,
FL; grandchildren, Dawn Bruschi, Lynette Bruschi, Daniel Bruschi, Emily
Brown and Raymond Brown and great-grandchildren, Caleb Bruschi and Kaydense
Wilson.
